Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $80,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 7,084,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,280,333. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

