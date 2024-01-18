Caralyn Patricia Bennett Buys 50,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.42. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

