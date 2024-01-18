Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $18.28 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.28 billion and $285.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.66 or 0.05924078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00082815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,542,697,460 coins and its circulating supply is 35,396,901,795 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

