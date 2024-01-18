Cardano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $312.85 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $18.10 billion and $312.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.36 or 0.05921807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,542,697,460 coins and its circulating supply is 35,397,782,051 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

