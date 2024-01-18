Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 528216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Caspian Sunrise Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of £56.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

