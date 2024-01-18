Caterpillar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $20.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.61. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

