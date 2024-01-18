CEEK VR Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.59 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.12 or 0.99926974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011509 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00234299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05633207 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $3,500,320.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

