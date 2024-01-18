Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.