Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 599,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

