Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.94 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

