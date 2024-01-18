Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 599,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Central Garden & Pet shares are going to split on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

