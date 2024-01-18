Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Head-To-Head Review

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -99.72% -42.90% Capricor Therapeutics -208.15% -617.82% -62.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerevel Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 9 2 0 2.18 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.82, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 472.79%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$351.51 million ($2.50) -16.89 Capricor Therapeutics $14.05 million 9.18 -$29.02 million ($1.16) -3.61

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; and CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and other disorders. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.