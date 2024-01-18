Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Certara Stock Down 2.2 %

CERT opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Certara

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.