Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 18.8%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 234,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 427,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

