Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.56. 50,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day moving average is $202.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

