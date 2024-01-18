Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Charter Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $359.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.