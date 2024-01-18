Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.73. 571,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

