China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.10 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.