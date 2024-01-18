ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 189,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg L. Armock acquired 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $210,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $69,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $121,945 over the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.66. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

