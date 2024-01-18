Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $142.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.06. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

