Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.2 %
CHDN stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.
Read Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Wait to buy the dip in these 2 cybersecurity stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tesla cools down: Frozen chargers and a chilled market
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.