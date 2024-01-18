Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

CHDN stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

