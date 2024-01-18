Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $589.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.48 and a 200-day moving average of $523.95. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

