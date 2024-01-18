Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.