Citigroup Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $102.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 690,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

