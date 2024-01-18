Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.
JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
