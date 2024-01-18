Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

