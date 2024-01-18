ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $671,833.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,166,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,757,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 216,656 shares of company stock worth $7,775,835 over the last ninety days.

CEM opened at $39.60 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

