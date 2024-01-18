Clearfield’s (CLFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clearfield by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

