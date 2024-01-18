ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
