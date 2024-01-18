CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys 4,100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,659. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at $184,306,238.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

