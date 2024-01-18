CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,400 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 32.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,178,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

