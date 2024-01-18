CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $7.01 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,611,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,333,852. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

