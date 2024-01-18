CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Adobe by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.74. 735,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,802. The firm has a market cap of $268.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

