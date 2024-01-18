Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,757 shares of company stock worth $63,458,222 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

