CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

