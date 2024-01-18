Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($35.25).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,120 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £4,494.40 ($5,718.79). Insiders have sold 28,692 shares of company stock valued at $64,496,640 in the last three months. 46.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
