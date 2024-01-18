Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

