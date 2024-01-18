Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $221,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.