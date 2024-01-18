Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $211.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

