Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.61.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

