Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

