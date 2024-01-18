Comparing Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) & Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -0.29% -1.79% -0.31% Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $110.12 million 0.43 -$2.49 million ($0.02) -105.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $10.73 7.35

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sypris Solutions. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Sypris Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.