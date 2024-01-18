Concordium Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Concordium has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $52.25 million and $532,592.22 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,799,379,323 coins and its circulating supply is 9,092,184,538 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

