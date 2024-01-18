Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 7,361 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.