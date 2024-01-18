Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,670 shares of company stock worth $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $946.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

