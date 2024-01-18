Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

STBA stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

