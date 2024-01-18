Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

FNF stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

