Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

