Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.09.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $191.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

