Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 166,437 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,871 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 166,437 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.04% of InMode worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

